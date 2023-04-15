After going 2-for-4 with a double in his most recent game, DJ LeMahieu and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Tyler Mahle) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Guardians.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .263 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.

LeMahieu has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one game this year.

LeMahieu has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 5 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings