Dorian Finney-Smith and his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Finney-Smith, in his last showing, had five points in a 101-84 win over the Magic.

In this piece we'll dive into Finney-Smith's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.3 7.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.8 4.9 Assists -- 1.5 1.3 PRA -- 14.6 13.9 PR -- 13.1 12.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.5



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the 76ers

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers give up 110.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the league, conceding 24.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 34 5 8 2 1 0 0

