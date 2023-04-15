Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Twins.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .271 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- He ranks 81st in batting average, 135th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- In 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8% of his trips to the dish.
- In seven games this year (58.3%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 16 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Mahle (1-1) gets the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- His last time out was in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while giving up hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.