Giancarlo Stanton -- 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the mound, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is batting .271 with two doubles, four home runs and two walks.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 135th in on base percentage, and 34th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

In 10 of 12 games this season (83.3%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (25.0%).

In 33.3% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 8% of his trips to the dish.

In seven games this year (58.3%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six of 12 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

