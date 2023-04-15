Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 13 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .444.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 53rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- In nine of 14 games this year (64.3%) Torres has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In 21.4% of his games this season, Torres has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (21.4%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In seven games this year (50.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.50 team ERA ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs surrendered (16 total, 1.1 per game).
- Mahle (1-1) makes the start for the Twins, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Friday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
