Jalen Brunson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Knicks vs. Cavaliers - April 15
Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Let's break down Brunson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|24.5
|24.0
|25.9
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.5
|3.2
|Assists
|5.5
|6.2
|6.0
|PRA
|33.5
|33.7
|35.1
|PR
|--
|27.5
|29.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.0
|2.5
Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers
- This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.6 shots per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.
- He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.
- Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.
- The Cavaliers allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.
- The Cavaliers are the best squad in the league, allowing 23 assists per contest.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.
Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/31/2023
|38
|48
|4
|9
|7
|0
|0
|1/24/2023
|36
|14
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|12/4/2022
|32
|23
|2
|4
|2
|1
|0
|10/30/2022
|34
|16
|4
|7
|0
|0
|3
