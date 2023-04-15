Jalen Brunson and his New York Knicks teammates match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Brunson had 27 points, eight assists and three steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 118-109 win versus the Wizards.

Let's break down Brunson's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 24.0 25.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.5 3.2 Assists 5.5 6.2 6.0 PRA 33.5 33.7 35.1 PR -- 27.5 29.1 3PM 2.5 2.0 2.5



Jalen Brunson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Jalen Brunson has made 8.6 shots per game, which accounts for 17.0% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.7 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 106.9 points per contest.

The Cavaliers allow 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

The Cavaliers are the best squad in the league, allowing 23 assists per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have conceded 11.3 makes per game, second in the league.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 38 48 4 9 7 0 0 1/24/2023 36 14 2 4 1 0 1 12/4/2022 32 23 2 4 2 1 0 10/30/2022 34 16 4 7 0 0 3

