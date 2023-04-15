Keegan Bradley is in 16th place, with a score of -9, after the third round of the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links.

Keegan Bradley Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Bradley has finished better than par seven times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 14 rounds played.

Bradley has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 14 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Bradley has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

In his past five appearances, Bradley has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 24 -5 271 1 16 4 6 $5.9M

RBC Heritage Insights and Stats

In his past two appearances at this event, Bradley has had an average finishing position of 52nd.

Bradley has made the cut in each of his last two trips to this event.

Bradley finished 60th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

Measuring 7,213 yards, Harbour Town Golf Links is set up as a par 71 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,295 yards.

Harbour Town Golf Links is 7,213 yards, 120 yards shorter than the average course Bradley has played in the past year (7,333).

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley finished in the 10th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Masters Tournament, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

He averaged 4.1 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Masters Tournament, which was strong enough to land him in the 77th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.14).

Bradley was better than 89% of the field at the Masters Tournament on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.6.

Bradley recorded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament (the tournament average was 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Masters Tournament, Bradley recorded six bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.5).

Bradley had fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 40 par-4s at the Masters Tournament.

At that last competition, Bradley's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Bradley ended the Masters Tournament bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.8) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Masters Tournament averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Bradley finished without one.

RBC Heritage Time and Date Info

Date: April 13-16, 2023

April 13-16, 2023 Course: Harbour Town Golf Links

Harbour Town Golf Links Location: Hilton Head, South Carolina

Hilton Head, South Carolina Par: 71 / 7,213 yards

71 / 7,213 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +12500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Bradley's performance prior to the 2023 RBC Heritage.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.