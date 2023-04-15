The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)

Knicks (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (217)



The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-38-1 mark from the Cavaliers.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).

Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).

The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, higher than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Knicks Performance Insights

New York puts up 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the league on offense and 12th defensively.

At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.

The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.

New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

