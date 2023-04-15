The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Knicks with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers

  • Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
  • Pick OU: Over (217)
  • The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-38-1 mark from the Cavaliers.
  • When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).
  • Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
  • The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, higher than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Knicks Performance Insights

  • New York puts up 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the league on offense and 12th defensively.
  • At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
  • The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.
  • New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.