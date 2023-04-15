Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Cavaliers 114 - Knicks 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 5.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (217)
- The Knicks have put together a 45-35-2 ATS record this season as opposed to the 43-38-1 mark from the Cavaliers.
- When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Cleveland (19-9-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (65.5%) than New York (3-4-2) does as the underdog (33.3%).
- Cleveland's games have gone over the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82), less often than New York's games have (44 out of 82).
- The Cavaliers have a .734 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (47-17) this season, higher than the .488 winning percentage for the Knicks as a moneyline underdog (20-21).
Knicks Performance Insights
- New York puts up 116 points per game and give up 113.1, making them 11th in the league on offense and 12th defensively.
- At 22.9 assists per game, the Knicks are third-worst in the NBA.
- The Knicks make 12.6 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.4% from beyond the arc, ranking 11th and 19th, respectively, in the league.
- New York attempts 40% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 60% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 30.1% of New York's buckets are 3-pointers, and 69.9% are 2-pointers.
