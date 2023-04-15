In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in the league).

The Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 220 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.

Cleveland has compiled a 42-38-2 record against the spread this season.

New York has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 24.0 Julius Randle 24.5 -110 25.1 RJ Barrett 18.5 -105 19.6 Quentin Grimes 11.5 -125 11.3 Mitchell Robinson 6.5 -135 7.4

