Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 1
In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Cleveland, Ohio
- Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Cavaliers Moneyline
|Knicks Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|217
|-210
|+180
|BetMGM
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|217.5
|-225
|+180
|PointsBet
|Cavaliers (-5)
|216.5
|-222
|+175
|Tipico
|Cavaliers (-5.5)
|216.5
|-210
|+180
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends
- The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in the league).
- The Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
- The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams allow 220 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.
- Cleveland has compiled a 42-38-2 record against the spread this season.
- New York has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.
Knicks Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Jalen Brunson
|24.5
|-125
|24.0
|Julius Randle
|24.5
|-110
|25.1
|RJ Barrett
|18.5
|-105
|19.6
|Quentin Grimes
|11.5
|-125
|11.3
|Mitchell Robinson
|6.5
|-135
|7.4
