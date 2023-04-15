In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be seeking a win against New York Knicks.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cavaliers vs. Knicks matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Cleveland, Ohio
  • Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cavaliers Moneyline Knicks Moneyline
DraftKings Cavaliers (-5.5) 217 -210 +180 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Cavaliers (-5.5) 217.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Cavaliers (-5) 216.5 -222 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Cavaliers (-5.5) 216.5 -210 +180 Bet on this game with Tipico

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Trends

  • The Cavaliers' +441 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 112.3 points per game (25th in the NBA) while allowing 106.9 per contest (first in the league).
  • The Knicks put up 116 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 113.1 per contest (12th in NBA). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 2.9 points per game.
  • The two teams combine to score 228.3 points per game, 11.3 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Combined, these teams allow 220 points per game, three more points than this matchup's total.
  • Cleveland has compiled a 42-38-2 record against the spread this season.
  • New York has covered 45 times in 82 matchups with a spread this year.

Knicks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Jalen Brunson 24.5 -125 24.0
Julius Randle 24.5 -110 25.1
RJ Barrett 18.5 -105 19.6
Quentin Grimes 11.5 -125 11.3
Mitchell Robinson 6.5 -135 7.4

