The Cleveland Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday, starting at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup's point total is 216.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York has played 61 games this season that have gone over 216.5 combined points scored.

The average total for New York's games this season has been 229.1, 12.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York's ATS record is 46-36-0 this season.

The Knicks have been victorious in 19, or 48.7%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, New York has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

New York has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 216.5 % of Games Over 216.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 44 53.7% 112.3 228.3 106.9 220 220 Knicks 61 74.4% 116 228.3 113.1 220 224.8

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Knicks have hit the over seven times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, New York has a lower winning percentage at home (.463, 19-22-0 record) than on the road (.659, 27-14-0).

The Knicks score 9.1 more points per game (116) than the Cavaliers give up to opponents (106.9).

New York has put together a 37-25 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 44-38 20-10 40-42 Knicks 46-36 4-5 44-38

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Cavaliers Knicks 112.3 Points Scored (PG) 116 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 28-17 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 37-25 33-12 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 106.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 39-23 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 32-10 48-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 34-8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.