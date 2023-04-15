As they ready for Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31), the New York Knicks (47-35) will be keeping their eye on two players on the injury report. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 15 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Knicks' most recent contest was a 141-136 loss to the Pacers on Sunday. Obi Toppin totaled 34 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Knicks.

New York Knicks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Julius Randle PF Questionable Ankle 25.1 10 4.1 Isaiah Roby PF Out Ankle 4.1 2.5 0.9

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Dylan Windler: Out (Foot), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee)

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: ESPN

Knicks Season Insights

The Knicks' 116 points per game are 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

New York is 39-23 when it scores more than 106.9 points.

The Knicks are scoring 122.5 points per game over their previous 10 games, compared to their season average of 116.

New York knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) at a 35.4% rate (19th in NBA), compared to the 13 its opponents make, shooting 35.7% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks rank sixth in the league averaging 114.9 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 16th, allowing 111.7 points per 100 possessions.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -5.5 216.5

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.