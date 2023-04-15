How to Watch the Knicks vs. Cavaliers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Knicks Stats Insights
- The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.
- New York is 29-15 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.
- The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.
- The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- New York has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.
Knicks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (117.3 per game) than away (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).
- This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (23.5 per game) than on the road (22.4).
Knicks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Julius Randle
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Roby
|Out
|Ankle
|Duane Washington Jr.
|Out
|Hip
