The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks are facing off in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 1 up next.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 47% from the field, 0.2% higher than the 46.8% the Cavaliers' opponents have shot this season.

New York is 29-15 when it shoots higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 20th.

The Knicks put up an average of 116 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

New York has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 106.9 points.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are scoring more points at home (117.3 per game) than away (114.8). And they are allowing less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

This season the Knicks are collecting more assists at home (23.5 per game) than on the road (22.4).

