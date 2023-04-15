Player prop bet odds for Donovan Mitchell, Julius Randle and others are listed when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the New York Knicks at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Saturday (at 6:00 PM ET).

Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-111) 7.5 (-139) 3.5 (+125) 2.5 (-182)

Randle is averaging 25.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 0.6 more than Saturday's prop total.

Randle has pulled down 10 boards per game, 2.5 more than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Randle's assist average -- 4.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (3.5).

Randle has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (-125) 4.5 (-128) 4.5 (+125) 3.5 (-143)

The 29.5-point total set for Mitchell on Saturday is 1.2 more points than his season scoring average.

Mitchell's per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Mitchell's season-long assist average -- 4.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

Mitchell has made 3.6 three pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (3.5).

Evan Mobley Props

REB AST 3PM 3.5 (+125) 5.5 (-139) 2.5 (+145)

The 14.5-point total set for Evan Mobley on Saturday is 1.7 less than his season scoring average.

His per-game rebounding average of nine is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (8.5).

Mobley's assists average -- 2.8 -- is 0.3 higher than Saturday's prop bet (2.5).

He drains 0.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet total on Saturday (0.5).

