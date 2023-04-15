Jalen Brunson is one of the players to watch on Saturday at 6:00 PM ET, when the Cleveland Cavaliers (51-31) take on the New York Knicks (47-35) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

How to Watch Knicks vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Knicks' Last Game

The Knicks dropped their previous game to the Pacers, 141-136, on Sunday. Obi Toppin was their high scorer with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Obi Toppin 34 7 5 2 0 5 Immanuel Quickley 30 9 7 2 0 3 Quentin Grimes 22 1 3 0 0 5

Knicks Players to Watch

Randle is the Knicks' top scorer (25.1 points per game) and rebounder (10, ninth in NBA), and posts 4.1 assists.

Brunson is the Knicks' top assist man (6.2 per game), and he averages 24 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley is putting up 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 44.7% of his shots from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

The Knicks get 19.6 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from RJ Barrett.

Josh Hart is averaging 9.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest, making 52.9% of his shots from the field.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Immanuel Quickley 24.2 4.3 5.3 1.8 0.2 3.3 Quentin Grimes 20 4 3.6 1.1 0 4.4 Mitchell Robinson 5.8 10.2 1 1 2.9 0 Josh Hart 8.8 6.9 3.1 1.4 0.7 0.7 Obi Toppin 14.2 2.8 2.2 0.6 0.2 2.3

