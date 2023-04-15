The New York Knicks, Mitchell Robinson included, will be in action at 6:00 PM on Saturday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 141-136 loss to the Pacers (his last action) Robinson produced nine points, 20 rebounds and seven blocks.

In this article we will look at Robinson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 7.4 6.6 Rebounds 10.5 9.4 11.1 Assists -- 0.9 1.3 PRA 18.5 17.7 19 PR -- 16.8 17.7



Mitchell Robinson Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 3.8% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.7 per contest.

The Knicks rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest tempo with 98.7 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, conceding 106.9 points per game.

The Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Allowing 23 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA.

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 22 10 14 1 0 2 2 12/4/2022 34 5 11 0 0 1 3 10/30/2022 21 4 7 2 0 0 1

