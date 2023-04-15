The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Time: 1:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 8.5)

Nets (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, sporting an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.

When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (9-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Brooklyn (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).

Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better record than the Nets have recorded (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112.5).

This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the NBA in assists at 25.5 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.

Brooklyn takes 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 60.3% of its shots, with 69.2% of its makes coming from there.

