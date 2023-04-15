Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:54 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (214.5)
- The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, sporting an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 mark of the Nets.
- When the spread is set as 8.5 or more this season, Philadelphia (9-5) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (64.3%) than Brooklyn (4-1) does as the underdog (80%).
- Philadelphia and its opponents have exceeded the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the 76ers are 41-15, a better record than the Nets have recorded (14-24) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nets Performance Insights
- Brooklyn is 19th in the NBA in points scored (113.4 per game) and eighth in points conceded (112.5).
- This season the Nets are ranked 13th in the NBA in assists at 25.5 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Nets are ninth in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.8). They are fifth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.8%.
- Brooklyn takes 39.7% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 30.8% of its made shots are from there. Inside the 3-point line, it takes 60.3% of its shots, with 69.2% of its makes coming from there.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.