In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for a win against Brooklyn Nets.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game (scoring 115.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.9 per outing to rank third in the NBA) and have a +354 scoring differential overall.

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while allowing 112.5 per outing (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.

These two teams average a combined 228.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup's point total.

Combined, these teams surrender 223.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 26.5 -115 20.1 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.5 -120 17.3 Cameron Johnson 15.5 -110 15.5 Nicolas Claxton 12.5 -110 12.6 Royce O'Neale 7.5 -125 8.8

