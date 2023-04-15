Nets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 214.5 in the matchup.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: ESPN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-8.5
|214.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 57 games this season that ended with a point total above 214.5 points.
- Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Brooklyn has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +275 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 214.5
|% of Games Over 214.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|56
|68.3%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|57
|69.5%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).
- The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.
- Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 110.9 points.
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|9-5
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|4-1
|37-45
Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
