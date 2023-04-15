The Brooklyn Nets are 8.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under is set at 214.5 in the matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -8.5 214.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 57 games this season that ended with a point total above 214.5 points.

Brooklyn has a 225.9-point average over/under in its contests this season, 11.4 more points than this game's point total.

Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have won in 14, or 36.8%, of the 38 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Brooklyn has a record of 2-2 when it is set as the underdog by +275 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 26.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 214.5 % of Games Over 214.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 56 68.3% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 57 69.5% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Nets have gone over the total five times.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Brooklyn has a lower winning percentage at home (.488, 20-21-0 record) than away (.561, 23-18-0).

The Nets score an average of 113.4 points per game, just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow to opponents.

Brooklyn is 35-15 against the spread and 35-15 overall when it scores more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 9-5 47-35 Nets 43-39 4-1 37-45

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.