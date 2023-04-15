The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) currently includes six players. The playoff matchup tips at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, April 15 from Wells Fargo Center.

The 76ers will try for another victory over the Nets following a 134-105 win in their matchup on Sunday. Mac McClung led the 76ers in the win with 20 points, while Cameron Thomas put up 46 in the losing effort for the Nets.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Seth Curry SG Questionable Ankle 9.2 1.6 1.6 Dorian Finney-Smith PF Questionable Wrist 8.3 4.8 1.5 Edmond Sumner SG Questionable Hip 7.1 1.5 1.3 Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1 Royce O'Neale SF Questionable Knee 8.8 5.1 3.7 Cameron Johnson PF Questionable Knee 15.5 4.4 1.9

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Hip), PJ Tucker: Questionable (Calf), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Calf), Georges Niang: Questionable (Knee), De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Calf), Tyrese Maxey: Questionable (Neck)

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Nets Season Insights

The Nets put up an average of 113.4 points per game, only 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

The Nets have performed better offensively in their previous 10 games, compiling 113.8 points per contest, 0.4 more than their season average of 113.4.

Brooklyn connects on 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

The Nets score 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

