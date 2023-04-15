In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will play the Brooklyn Nets.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

ESPN Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets have shot at a 48.7% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points above the 47.3% shooting opponents of the 76ers have averaged.

Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 27th best rebounding team in the league, the Nets rank 29th.

The Nets put up just 2.5 more points per game (113.4) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets average fewer points per game at home (113) than on the road (113.7), but also give up fewer at home (110) than on the road (115).

At home Brooklyn is conceding 110 points per game, five fewer points than it is on the road (115).

The Nets average 0.9 more assists per game at home (26) than away (25.1).

Nets Injuries