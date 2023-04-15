The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (tip at 1:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and others in this contest.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-118) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (-128) 2.5 (+105)

Bridges is averaging 20.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 6.4 less than Saturday's over/under.

Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (2.5).

Bridges, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Saturday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (-118) 8.5 (-143) 1.5 (-167)

The 17.3 points Spencer Dinwiddie has scored per game this season is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (17.5).

Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.5 per game -- is 2.0 assists lower than Saturday's assist prop bet total (8.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (-110) 9.5 (+100) 1.5 (-139)

The 12.5-point total set for Nicolas Claxton on Saturday is 0.1 less than his season scoring average.

He collects 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Saturday.

Claxton averages 1.9 assists, 0.4 more than Saturday's prop bet (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (-110) 11.5 (+105) 3.5 (+110) 0.5 (-154)

The 33.1 points Embiid has scored per game this season is 0.4 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (33.5).

Embiid has grabbed 10.2 rebounds per game, 1.3 fewer than his prop bet in Saturday's game (11.5).

Embiid has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.7 more than Saturday's assist over/under (3.5).

Embiid's one made three-pointer per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (0.5).

James Harden Props

PTS AST 3PM 17.5 (-118) 8.5 (-143) 1.5 (-167)

Saturday's over/under for James Harden is 20.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 6.1 is 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (5.5).

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists this season, 1.2 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has made 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

