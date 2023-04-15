James Harden and Mikal Bridges are two players to watch on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, when the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) match up with the Brooklyn Nets (45-37) at Wells Fargo Center.

Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, April 15

Saturday, April 15 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nets' Last Game

The 76ers knocked off the Nets, 134-105, on Sunday. Mac McClung poured in a team-high 20 points for the 76ers, and Cameron Thomas had 46 for the Nets.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 46 2 1 1 1 6 RaiQuan Gray 16 9 7 0 1 2 David Duke Jr. 15 8 4 3 0 0

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is the Nets' top scorer (20.1 points per game), and he averages 3.3 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie is No. 1 on the Nets in assists (6.5 per game), and puts up 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is the Nets' top rebounder (9.2 per game), and he delivers 12.6 points and 1.9 assists.

Royce O'Neale is putting up 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game, making 38.6% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per game.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27.4 4.5 3 1.1 0.4 2.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 13 3.9 9.7 0.8 0.2 1.3 Nicolas Claxton 11.9 8.8 2.3 1.1 2.3 0 Cameron Johnson 15 4.2 2.2 1.2 0.3 2 Royce O'Neale 6.6 4.1 3.2 0.6 0.5 1.7

