The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, will be in action at 1:00 PM on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Claxton, in his last game (April 7 win against the Magic) produced 14 points, 15 rebounds and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Claxton's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.6 13.2 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.6 Assists -- 1.9 2.6 PRA 23.5 23.7 25.4 PR -- 21.8 22.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Nicolas Claxton's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Claxton's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, giving up 110.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

Conceding 24.2 assists per game, the 76ers are the sixth-ranked squad in the league.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 29 6 5 2 0 4 0 1/25/2023 38 25 11 2 0 2 0 11/22/2022 21 12 4 0 0 3 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Claxton or any of his Nets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.