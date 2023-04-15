Oswaldo Cabrera -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .286.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).

In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.

In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 5 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings