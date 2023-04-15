Oswaldo Cabrera -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Tyler Mahle on the hill, on April 15 at 1:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has two doubles and a walk while hitting .286.
  • Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 12 games this year (58.3%), including four multi-hit games (33.3%).
  • In 12 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • In three games this year, Cabrera has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored a run in four of 12 games so far this year.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 5
4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the second-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.50).
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (16 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Mahle (1-1) starts for the Twins, his third of the season.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Friday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the New York Yankees while allowing hits.
