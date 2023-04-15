The New York Knicks, Quentin Grimes included, will play at 6:00 PM on Saturday against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Grimes had 22 points in his previous game, which ended in a 141-136 loss against the Pacers.

Let's look at Grimes' prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 20.0 Rebounds 2.5 3.2 4.0 Assists -- 2.1 3.6 PRA -- 16.6 27.6 PR -- 14.5 24 3PM 2.5 2.2 4.4



Quentin Grimes Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, Quentin Grimes has made 4.0 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

He's put up 5.7 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Grimes' Knicks average 101 possessions per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers are the league's slowest with 98.7 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Cavaliers have allowed 106.9 points per game, which is the best in the NBA.

The Cavaliers give up 41.2 rebounds per contest, ranking second in the league.

In terms of assists, the Cavaliers have allowed 23 per game, best in the league.

Conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked squad in the league.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 36 14 3 2 3 0 1 1/24/2023 36 10 1 3 2 1 0 12/4/2022 40 4 6 1 0 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.