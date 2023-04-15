The New York Knicks, RJ Barrett included, square off versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Barrett, in his last action, had 18 points in a 141-136 loss to the Pacers.

Below we will look at Barrett's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 18.5 19.6 18.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.0 4.3 Assists 2.5 2.8 2.8 PRA 24.5 27.4 25.4 PR -- 24.6 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Barrett has taken 16.1 shots per game this season and made 7.0 per game, which account for 16.1% and 14.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Barrett is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 13.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Barrett's opponents, the Cavaliers, have the slowest offensive tempo, averaging 98.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 101 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the league, giving up 106.9 points per contest.

Giving up 41.2 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Cavaliers are ranked No. 1 in the NBA, giving up 23 per game.

Conceding 11.3 made 3-pointers per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the league.

RJ Barrett vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 30 14 7 1 2 0 0 1/24/2023 33 16 4 1 3 1 1 12/4/2022 31 15 8 1 2 0 1 10/30/2022 33 15 5 2 3 0 0

