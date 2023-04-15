Royce O'Neale and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets face the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 1:00 PM ET.

In his last time on the court, a 101-84 win over the Magic, O'Neale had six points and two steals.

Below we will look at O'Neale's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 8.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.2 Assists 2.5 3.7 4.0 PRA -- 17.6 17.7 PR -- 13.9 13.7 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.0



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the 76ers

O'Neale has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

The 76ers concede 110.9 points per game, third-ranked in the league.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 41.2 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 17 3 4 3 1 1 1 1/25/2023 35 8 4 5 1 0 0 11/22/2022 39 11 7 6 3 2 0

