Spencer Dinwiddie and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets take on the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 1:00 PM ET.

Dinwiddie totaled six points, seven rebounds and 14 assists in his last game, which ended in a 101-84 win versus the Magic.

In this piece we'll break down Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.3 14.9 Rebounds 3.5 3.4 4.4 Assists 8.5 6.5 10.8 PRA 30.5 27.2 30.1 PR -- 20.7 19.3 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.4



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the 76ers

Dinwiddie's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Allowing 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the boards, the 76ers have allowed 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the 76ers have conceded 24.2 per contest, sixth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 31 9 6 6 0 0 1

