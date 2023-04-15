Yankees vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (8-6) and the Minnesota Twins (10-4) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on April 15.
The probable starters are Domingo German (0-1) for the New York Yankees and Tyler Mahle (1-1) for the Minnesota Twins.
Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Twins 3.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
- This season, the Yankees have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.
- New York has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 13th in the majors with 66 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 10
|@ Guardians
|L 3-2
|Domingo Germán vs Shane Bieber
|April 11
|@ Guardians
|W 11-2
|Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
|April 12
|@ Guardians
|W 4-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
|April 13
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
|April 14
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Louie Varland
|April 15
|Twins
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
|April 16
|Twins
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
|April 18
|Angels
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
|April 19
|Angels
|-
|Jhony Brito vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 20
|Angels
|-
|Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
|April 21
|Blue Jays
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
