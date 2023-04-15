Saturday's game features the New York Yankees (8-6) and the Minnesota Twins (10-4) matching up at Yankee Stadium in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-2 win for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET on April 15.

The probable starters are Domingo German (0-1) for the New York Yankees and Tyler Mahle (1-1) for the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: YES

YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 4, Twins 3.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Yankees Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 5-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

This season, the Yankees have won eight out of the 13 games, or 61.5%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 7-4, a 63.6% win rate, when favored by -135 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 13th in the majors with 66 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.41).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees Schedule