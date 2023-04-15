Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees meet Christian Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.

Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are third-best in baseball with 23 total home runs.

New York ranks eighth in baseball with a .439 slugging percentage.

The Yankees are 20th in the majors with a .240 batting average.

New York is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (66 total).

The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Yankees' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.

New York's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

New York has a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.194).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Domingo German (0-1) out for his third start of the season.

The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 4/10/2023 Guardians L 3-2 Away Domingo Germán Shane Bieber 4/11/2023 Guardians W 11-2 Away Gerrit Cole Hunter Gaddis 4/12/2023 Guardians W 4-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Peyton Battenfield 4/13/2023 Twins L 11-2 Home Jhony Brito Joe Ryan 4/14/2023 Twins L 4-3 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Louie Varland 4/15/2023 Twins - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Mahle 4/16/2023 Twins - Home Gerrit Cole Pablo Lopez 4/18/2023 Angels - Home Clarke Schmidt José Suarez 4/19/2023 Angels - Home Jhony Brito Patrick Sandoval 4/20/2023 Angels - Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Patrick Sandoval 4/21/2023 Blue Jays - Home Domingo Germán Yusei Kikuchi

