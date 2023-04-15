How to Watch the Yankees vs. Twins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees meet Christian Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET, in the third game of a four-game series.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Yankees vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Time: 1:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees are third-best in baseball with 23 total home runs.
- New York ranks eighth in baseball with a .439 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees are 20th in the majors with a .240 batting average.
- New York is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.7 runs per game (66 total).
- The Yankees are 26th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .306.
- The Yankees' 9.0 strikeouts per game rank 18th in MLB.
- New York's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- New York has a 3.41 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.194).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Yankees will send Domingo German (0-1) out for his third start of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed three innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/10/2023
|Guardians
|L 3-2
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|Shane Bieber
|4/11/2023
|Guardians
|W 11-2
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Hunter Gaddis
|4/12/2023
|Guardians
|W 4-3
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Peyton Battenfield
|4/13/2023
|Twins
|L 11-2
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Joe Ryan
|4/14/2023
|Twins
|L 4-3
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Louie Varland
|4/15/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Mahle
|4/16/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Pablo Lopez
|4/18/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|José Suarez
|4/19/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jhony Brito
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/20/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Nestor Cortes Jr.
|Patrick Sandoval
|4/21/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Yusei Kikuchi
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.