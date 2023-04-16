Aaron Hicks -- 0-for-0 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.

Aaron Hicks Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Aaron Hicks At The Plate

  • Hicks is hitting .158 with a walk.
  • Twice in nine games this year, Hicks has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
  • In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Hicks has an RBI in one game this season.
  • In one game this season, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Aaron Hicks Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 3
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
  • The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Twins are sending Lopez (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), fourth in WHIP (.650), and 10th in K/9 (11.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
