DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and DJ LeMahieu, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .262 with four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in nine of 11 games this season (81.8%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in four games this season (36.4%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in seven of 11 games (63.6%), including multiple runs twice.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|6 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
