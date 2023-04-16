Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Giancarlo Stanton -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Minnesota Twins, with Pablo Lopez on the mound, on April 16 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Twins.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton has three doubles, four home runs and two walks while hitting .269.
- Among qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 85th in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
- In 11 of 13 games this season (84.6%) Stanton has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (30.8%), leaving the park in 7.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Stanton has had an RBI in eight games this season (61.5%), including three multi-RBI outings (23.1%).
- In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|6 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|5 (62.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th among qualifying pitchers this season.
