After hitting .258 with two doubles, a triple, six walks and two RBI in his past 10 games, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Pablo Lopez) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres leads New York with an OBP of .431 this season while batting .283 with 12 walks and nine runs scored.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 23rd and he is 53rd in slugging.

In nine of 15 games this year (60.0%) Torres has had a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.4% of his plate appearances.

Torres has driven in a run in three games this year (20.0%), including three games with more than one RBI (20.0%).

In seven games this season (46.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 6 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%) 2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

