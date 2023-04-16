Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .200 with a home run and a walk.
- Trevino has picked up a hit in five games this season (55.6%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has hit a home run in one game this year.
- In three games this year, Trevino has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in four of nine games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to lead the league.
- The Twins' 2.62 team ERA is No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 7 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), fourth in WHIP (.650), and 10th in K/9 (11.7).
