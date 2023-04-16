Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is batting .261 with two doubles and a walk.
- Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (30.8%).
- In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|5
|4 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (60.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 10.4 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have a 2.62 team ERA that ranks first across all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Lopez (1-0) to the mound to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, .650 WHIP ranks fourth, and 11.7 K/9 ranks 10th.
