The New York Yankees and Oswaldo Cabrera, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Pablo Lopez and the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez

Pablo Lopez TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .261 with two doubles and a walk.

Cabrera has gotten a hit in seven of 13 games this season (53.8%), with more than one hit on four occasions (30.8%).

In 13 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Cabrera has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in four games this season (30.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (60.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings