Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Twins - April 16
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Willie Calhoun (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the New York Yankees play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Pablo Lopez. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-1) against the Twins.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream:
- Twins Starter: Pablo Lopez
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate (2022)
- Calhoun hit .135 with three doubles, a home run and nine walks.
- Calhoun had a hit in six of 22 games last year, with multiple hits once.
- Appearing in 22 games last season, he hit only one dinger.
- Calhoun drove in a run in three of 22 games last season (13.6%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- In five of 22 games last season (22.7%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|7
|.182
|AVG
|.053
|.357
|OBP
|.100
|.364
|SLG
|.053
|4
|XBH
|0
|1
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|0
|6/8
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|7
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (14.3%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in MLB last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Lopez gets the start for the Twins, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA and 26 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed 7 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks eighth in ERA (1.35), fourth in WHIP (.650), and 10th in K/9 (11.7).
