Sunday's game between the New York Yankees (9-6) and Minnesota Twins (10-5) squaring off at Yankee Stadium has a projected final score of 3-2 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Yankees, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 1:35 PM ET on April 16.

The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (3-0) for the New York Yankees and Pablo Lopez (1-0) for the Minnesota Twins.

Yankees vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
  • Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: YES
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Yankees 3, Twins 2.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Twins

  • Total Prediction: Under 7 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

  • In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Yankees have a record of 6-3.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.
  • The Yankees have been favorites in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.
  • New York has entered six games this season favored by -160 or more and are 4-2 in those contests.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
  • New York has scored 72 runs (4.8 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.25).

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 11 @ Guardians W 11-2 Gerrit Cole vs Hunter Gaddis
April 12 @ Guardians W 4-3 Clarke Schmidt vs Peyton Battenfield
April 13 Twins L 11-2 Jhony Brito vs Joe Ryan
April 14 Twins L 4-3 Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Louie Varland
April 15 Twins W 6-1 Domingo Germán vs Tyler Mahle
April 16 Twins - Gerrit Cole vs Pablo Lopez
April 18 Angels - Clarke Schmidt vs José Suarez
April 19 Angels - Jhony Brito vs Patrick Sandoval
April 20 Angels - Nestor Cortes Jr. vs Patrick Sandoval
April 21 Blue Jays - Domingo Germán vs Yusei Kikuchi
April 22 Blue Jays - Gerrit Cole vs Alek Manoah

