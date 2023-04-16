The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa take the field in the final game of a four-game series against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees, on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Yankees as -160 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Twins +135 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 7 runs.

Yankees vs. Twins Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
  • Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • TV: YES
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees -160 +135 7 -120 +100 - - -

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

  • The Yankees have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have won six of those contests.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, the Yankees and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

  • The Yankees have gone 9-5 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 64.3% of those games).
  • New York has gone 4-2 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).
  • Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Yankees have an implied win probability of 61.5%.
  • New York has played in 15 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total six times (6-9-0).
  • The Yankees have not had a run line set for a contest this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
5-4 4-2 6-2 3-4 8-5 1-1

