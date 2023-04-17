Cameron Johnson NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nets vs. 76ers - April 17
The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Johnson included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|15.5
|15.5
|16.8
|Rebounds
|4.5
|4.4
|4.6
|Assists
|--
|1.9
|2.4
|PRA
|21.5
|21.8
|23.8
|PR
|--
|19.9
|21.4
|3PM
|2.5
|2.5
|2.4
Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the 76ers
- The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.
- On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.
- Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per game.
- In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.
Cameron Johnson vs. the 76ers
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/15/2023
|27
|18
|4
|2
|4
|0
|0
|2/11/2023
|28
|12
|7
|3
|2
|0
|3
