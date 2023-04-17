The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Johnson included, square off versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Johnson, in his previous game (April 15 loss against the 76ers) produced 18 points.

Below we will break down Johnson's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 16.8 Rebounds 4.5 4.4 4.6 Assists -- 1.9 2.4 PRA 21.5 21.8 23.8 PR -- 19.9 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.4



Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the 76ers

The Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2. His opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.9 points per game, the 76ers are the third-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the 76ers have given up 41.2 rebounds per game, which puts them second in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, conceding 24.2 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have conceded 11.6 makes per contest, fifth in the NBA.

Cameron Johnson vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 27 18 4 2 4 0 0 2/11/2023 28 12 7 3 2 0 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.