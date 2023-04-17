The Brooklyn Nets, Dorian Finney-Smith included, take the court versus the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last time out, a 121-101 loss to the 76ers, Finney-Smith tallied six points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Finney-Smith's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.3 8.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.8 4.7 Assists -- 1.5 1.1 PRA -- 14.6 13.9 PR -- 13.1 12.8 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.7



Dorian Finney-Smith Insights vs. the 76ers

Finney-Smith's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets average 99.2 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the league, conceding 110.9 points per contest.

On the glass, the 76ers are second in the NBA, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers are sixth in the NBA, allowing 24.2 per game.

The 76ers give up 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 18 6 1 0 2 0 0 2/11/2023 34 5 8 2 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.