Nets vs. 76ers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction
- Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109
Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers
- Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10)
- Pick OU:
Over (213)
- The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, putting up an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 record of the Nets.
- Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 81.8% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 10 or more (100%).
- Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (37 out of 82).
- The 76ers have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season while the Nets have a .368 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-24).
Nets Performance Insights
- Offensively Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked team in the league (113.4 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).
- With 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.
- In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).
- Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.
