The Brooklyn Nets are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 lead in the series.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Nets vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 117 - Nets 109

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 10)

Nets (+ 10) Pick OU: Over (213)



The 76ers have covered more often than the Nets this season, putting up an ATS record of 48-34-0, compared to the 43-39-0 record of the Nets.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 81.8% of the time. That's less often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 10 or more (100%).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 53.7% of the time this season (44 out of 82), which is more often than Brooklyn's games have (37 out of 82).

The 76ers have a .732 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (41-15) this season while the Nets have a .368 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (14-24).

Nets Performance Insights

Offensively Brooklyn is the 19th-ranked team in the league (113.4 points per game). On defense it is eighth (112.5 points allowed per game).

With 25.5 assists per game, the Nets are 13th in the league.

In 2022-23 the Nets are ninth in the league in 3-point makes (12.8 per game) and fifth-best in 3-point percentage (37.8%).

Brooklyn attempts 60.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 39.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.2% of Brooklyn's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.8% are 3-pointers.

