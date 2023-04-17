The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Nets Moneyline
DraftKings 76ers (-10) 212.5 -500 +400 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM 76ers (-10.5) 212.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet 76ers (-10) 213.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico 76ers (-9.5) 213.5 -475 +380 Bet on this game with Tipico

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

  • The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).
  • The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • Combined, these teams give up 223.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.
  • Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Brooklyn has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG
Mikal Bridges 26.5 -125 30.0
Mikal Bridges 26.5 -125 20.1
Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -120 14.0
Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -120 17.3
Cameron Johnson 15.5 -105 18.0

