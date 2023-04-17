The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).

The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.

These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 223.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this season.

Brooklyn has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this year.

Nets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Mikal Bridges 26.5 -125 30.0 Mikal Bridges 26.5 -125 20.1 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -120 14.0 Spencer Dinwiddie 16.5 -120 17.3 Cameron Johnson 15.5 -105 18.0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.