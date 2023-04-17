Nets vs. 76ers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 2
The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are battling in the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 2 on tap.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info
- Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Wells Fargo Center
Nets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|76ers Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|76ers (-10)
|212.5
|-500
|+400
Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|76ers (-10.5)
|212.5
|-500
|+375
Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|76ers (-10)
|213.5
|-500
|+375
Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|76ers (-9.5)
|213.5
|-475
|+380
Bet on this game with Tipico
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Trends
- The 76ers are outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game with a +354 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and give up 110.9 per outing (third in the league).
- The Nets put up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in NBA). They have a +70 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 228.6 points per game combined, 16.1 more than this game's over/under.
- Combined, these teams give up 223.4 points per game, 10.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- Philadelphia has covered 48 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
- Brooklyn has covered 42 times in 82 games with a spread this year.
Nets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Mikal Bridges
|26.5
|-125
|30.0
|Mikal Bridges
|26.5
|-125
|20.1
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.5
|-120
|14.0
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16.5
|-120
|17.3
|Cameron Johnson
|15.5
|-105
|18.0
