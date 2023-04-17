The Philadelphia 76ers are 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 series lead. The point total for the matchup is 213.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

  • When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
Favorite Spread Over/Under
76ers -10.5 213.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn has played 61 games this season that have had more than 213.5 combined points scored.
  • Brooklyn's outings this season have a 225.9-point average over/under, 12.4 more points than this game's point total.
  • Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Nets have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.
  • Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and won that game.
  • Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2
Nets 61 74.4% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • Brooklyn has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Nets have hit the over five times.
  • Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0) this season.
  • The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
  • Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 ATS record and a 35-15 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
76ers 48-34 6-2 47-35
Nets 43-39 1-0 37-45

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

76ers Nets
115.2
Points Scored (PG)
 113.4
14
NBA Rank (PPG)
 19
35-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
41-5
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 35-15
110.9
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
3
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
38-13
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 30-18
40-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 35-13

