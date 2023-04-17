Nets vs. 76ers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Philadelphia 76ers are 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 series lead. The point total for the matchup is 213.5.
Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-10.5
|213.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn has played 61 games this season that have had more than 213.5 combined points scored.
- Brooklyn's outings this season have a 225.9-point average over/under, 12.4 more points than this game's point total.
- Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Nets have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.
- Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and won that game.
- Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.
Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 213.5
|% of Games Over 213.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|76ers
|57
|69.5%
|115.2
|228.6
|110.9
|223.4
|224.2
|Nets
|61
|74.4%
|113.4
|228.6
|112.5
|223.4
|226.6
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nets have hit the over five times.
- Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0) this season.
- The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 ATS record and a 35-15 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|76ers
|48-34
|6-2
|47-35
|Nets
|43-39
|1-0
|37-45
Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights
|76ers
|Nets
|115.2
|113.4
|14
|19
|35-11
|35-15
|41-5
|35-15
|110.9
|112.5
|3
|8
|38-13
|30-18
|40-11
|35-13
