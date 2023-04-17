The Philadelphia 76ers are 10.5-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Brooklyn Nets at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES. The 76ers hold a 1-0 series lead. The point total for the matchup is 213.5.

Nets vs. 76ers Odds & Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -10.5 213.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn has played 61 games this season that have had more than 213.5 combined points scored.

Brooklyn's outings this season have a 225.9-point average over/under, 12.4 more points than this game's point total.

Brooklyn has a 43-39-0 record against the spread this year.

The Nets have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (36.8%) in those contests.

Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and won that game.

Brooklyn has an implied victory probability of 21.1% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nets vs. 76ers Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 213.5 % of Games Over 213.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total 76ers 57 69.5% 115.2 228.6 110.9 223.4 224.2 Nets 61 74.4% 113.4 228.6 112.5 223.4 226.6

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has gone 6-4 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Nets have hit the over five times.

Brooklyn has been better against the spread away (23-18-0) than at home (20-21-0) this season.

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 ATS record and a 35-15 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Splits

76ers and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) 76ers 48-34 6-2 47-35 Nets 43-39 1-0 37-45

Nets vs. 76ers Point Insights

76ers Nets 115.2 Points Scored (PG) 113.4 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 19 35-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 41-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-15 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 38-13 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 30-18 40-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.