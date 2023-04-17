The Brooklyn Nets (45-37) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center on Monday, April 17 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch 76ers vs. Nets with Fubo!

The 76ers will look for another victory over the Nets after a 121-101 win on Saturday. Joel Embiid led the way with a team-leading 26 points in the win for the 76ers, while Mikal Bridges notched 30 points in the loss for the Nets.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ben Simmons PG Out For Season Knee 6.9 6.3 6.1

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

76ers Injuries: James Harden: Questionable (Achilles), Tobias Harris: Questionable (Hip), PJ Tucker: Questionable (Calf), Joel Embiid: Questionable (Calf), Georges Niang: Questionable (Knee), De'Anthony Melton: Questionable (Calf), Tyrese Maxey: Questionable (Neck)

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Nets Season Insights

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 35-15.

In their last 10 games, the Nets are putting up 112.5 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points than their season average (113.4).

Brooklyn connects on 12.8 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.8. It shoots 37.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.7%.

The Nets score 114.3 points per 100 possessions (seventh in league), while giving up 112.2 points per 100 possessions (18th in NBA).

Nets vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total 76ers -10 212.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.