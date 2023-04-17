The NBA Playoffs will see the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets face off in the opening round, with Game 2 next to come.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the 76ers and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (47.3%).

Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.

The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.

The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home the Nets average 113 points per game, 0.7 less than on the road (113.7). On defense they concede 110 points per game at home, five less than away (115).

At home the Nets are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (25.1).

Nets Injuries