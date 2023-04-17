How to Watch the Nets vs. 76ers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 2
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets face off in the opening round, with Game 2 next to come.
Nets vs. 76ers Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.4 percentage points higher than the 76ers have given up to their opponents (47.3%).
- Brooklyn is 36-12 when it shoots higher than 47.3% from the field.
- The Nets are the 28th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 27th.
- The Nets' 113.4 points per game are just 2.5 more points than the 110.9 the 76ers give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 35-15 record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Nets average 113 points per game, 0.7 less than on the road (113.7). On defense they concede 110 points per game at home, five less than away (115).
- At home, Brooklyn allows 110 points per game. Away, it allows 115.
- At home the Nets are averaging 26 assists per game, 0.9 more than on the road (25.1).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Ben Simmons
|Out For Season
|Knee
