You can wager on player prop bet odds for Joel Embiid, Mikal Bridges and other players on the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets heading into their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at Wells Fargo Center.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Nets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES

TNT, NBCS-PH, and YES Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (-125) 4.5 (+105) 2.5 (-125) 2.5 (+110)

Bridges is averaging 20.1 points during the 2022-23 season, 6.4 lower than Monday's over/under.

Bridges averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 4.5).

Bridges' assist average -- 3.3 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (2.5).

Bridges has connected on two three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Monday's game (2.5).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (-120) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

Spencer Dinwiddie has put up 17.3 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 0.8 points more than Monday's over/under.

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.5 assists per game this year, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Monday (8.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 10.5 (-133) 9.5 (+115) 1.5 (-115)

The 10.5-point total set for Nicolas Claxton on Monday is 2.1 less than his season scoring average.

He grabs 9.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 fewer than his prop bet on Monday.

Claxton has averaged 1.9 assists this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet on Monday.

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NBA Props Today: Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (-115) 10.5 (-125) 3.5 (+105) 0.5 (-175)

Monday's points prop bet for Embiid is 32.5 points. That is 0.6 fewer than his season average of 33.1.

Embiid has pulled down 10.2 rebounds per game, 0.3 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (10.5).

Embiid has averaged 4.2 assists per game this season, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Monday (3.5).

Embiid has averaged one made three-pointer per game, 0.5 more than his over/under in Monday's game (0.5).

Put your picks to the test and bet on 76ers vs. Nets player props with BetMGM Sportsbook.

James Harden Props

PTS AST 3PM 16.5 (-120) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (-143)

Monday's points prop for James Harden is 20.5. That's 0.5 less than his season average.

He has grabbed 6.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 higher than his prop bet on Monday.

Harden has averaged 10.7 assists this season, 0.2 more than his prop bet on Monday.

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.