Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) and Brooklyn Nets (45-37) will clash on Monday at 7:30 PM ET. Joel Embiid and Mikal Bridges are players to watch for the 76ers and Nets, respectively.

How to Watch Nets vs. 76ers

Game Day: Monday, April 17

Monday, April 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Nets' Last Game

The Nets were defeated by the 76ers on Saturday, 121-101. Bridges scored 30 in a losing effort, while Embiid led the winning squad with 26 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 30 5 1 0 1 2 Cameron Johnson 18 4 2 0 0 4 Spencer Dinwiddie 14 3 7 2 0 1

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges is averaging a team-leading 20.1 points per game. And he is producing 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 46.8% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie leads the Nets in assists (6.5 per game), and averages 17.3 points and 3.4 rebounds. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Nicolas Claxton is putting up a team-high 9.2 rebounds per game. And he is producing 12.6 points and 1.9 assists, making 70.5% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

Royce O'Neale gives the Nets 8.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Dorian Finney-Smith gives the Nets 8.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 27.2 4.4 3 1.1 0.5 2.5 Nicolas Claxton 11.3 8.9 2.2 1 2.3 0 Spencer Dinwiddie 11.9 3.8 9.2 0.9 0.2 1.2 Cameron Johnson 16.3 4.3 2.3 1 0.3 2.3 Royce O'Neale 5.8 3.6 3.6 0.6 0.5 1.5

