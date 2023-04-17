Nicolas Claxton and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 121-101 loss to the 76ers (his most recent action) Claxton produced five points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

We're going to examine Claxton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 12.6 12.4 Rebounds 9.5 9.2 9.8 Assists -- 1.9 2.4 PRA 21.5 23.7 24.6 PR -- 21.8 22.2



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the 76ers

This season, he's put up 8.4% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.7 per contest.

Claxton's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

Defensively, the 76ers are third in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

The 76ers are the second-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

The 76ers are the sixth-ranked team in the league, conceding 24.2 assists per contest.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 30 5 10 1 0 3 0 2/11/2023 29 6 5 2 0 4 0 1/25/2023 38 25 11 2 0 2 0 11/22/2022 21 12 4 0 0 3 0

