The Brooklyn Nets, Royce O'Neale included, will be in action at 7:30 PM on Monday against the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

O'Neale, in his most recent game (April 15 loss against the 76ers) put up four points and six assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on O'Neale's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 8.8 8.2 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 5.2 Assists 2.5 3.7 4.0 PRA -- 17.6 17.4 PR -- 13.9 13.4 3PM 1.5 2.1 1.9



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the 76ers

O'Neale has taken 7.8 shots per game this season and made 3.0 per game, which account for 8.5% and 6.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 15.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

O'Neale's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the 76ers have conceded 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers are ranked second in the league, allowing 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the 76ers have given up 24.2 per game, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 11.6 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Royce O'Neale vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 28 4 3 6 0 0 1 2/11/2023 17 3 4 3 1 1 1 1/25/2023 35 8 4 5 1 0 0 11/22/2022 39 11 7 6 3 2 0

