Seth Curry be on the court for the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 PM on Monday versus the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry, in his most recent game (April 15 loss against the 76ers) put up 10 points.

In this piece we'll break down Curry's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Seth Curry Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.2 5.4 Rebounds -- 1.6 0.6 Assists -- 1.6 0.6 PRA -- 12.4 6.6 PR -- 10.8 6 3PM 0.5 1.5 1.0



Seth Curry Insights vs. the 76ers

Curry has taken 7.4 shots per game this season and made 3.4 per game, which account for 6.4% and 6.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

Curry is averaging 3.8 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Curry's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 28th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have conceded 41.2 rebounds per contest, which puts them second in the league.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are sixth in the league, conceding 24.2 per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the league.

Seth Curry vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/15/2023 16 10 0 1 2 0 0 1/25/2023 35 32 0 4 7 0 1 11/22/2022 24 14 2 2 2 1 1

